Michael E. Sheffield

Michael was born August 18, 1950 in Camp Stoneman, CA, the son of Lee Roy and Ovelia (Newkirk) Sheffield. He married Diane Mollet on September 14, 1974 in Decatur. Michael proudly served our country in both the United States Navy as well as the United States Army. Michael was the chief of police for Warrensburg, IL for four years and then served Macon County as a Deputy Sheriff for nearly 23 years until his retirement. In his free time, Michael enjoyed watching westerns and history shows, riding his horse and was very skilled at leather work. He also proudly served on the Macon County Honor Guard.