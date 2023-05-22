Dec. 27, 1943 - May 17, 2023

DECATUR — Michael Edward Clark, 79, passed away on May 17, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Michael was born to Henry and Ernestyne Clark on December 27, 1943, in Saline, MI. He married his wife, Cheryl Louise Lanum, on October 17, 1980, in Decatur, IL.

Michael received his B.S. in Biology from Eastern Michigan before earning his Medical Degree from the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine, graduating Cum Laude and achieving national recognition for research in Podiatry and Orthopedics. He was proud to have been a practicing Podiatrist in Decatur for 45 years and always took time to say hello to patients he saw around town. He was the first resident Podiatrist to serve on medical staffs of both Decatur hospitals.

An avid sportsman, Michael had a zest for life and was passionate about hunting, fishing, and golf. He loved to share those experiences with all of those around him, as long as your dog didn't whine and you were ready to hit the golf ball when it was your turn. "Toes" as he was affectionately called, spent many years as a Chicago District Golf Association "Blue Coat", officiating events such as the IHSA Boys and Girls Championships and the Illinois State Amateur Championship.

Michael served as President of the Illinois State and Macon County Podiatry Associations as well as being an Associate Physician at the SIU School of Medicine. He also served as President of the Illinois Trap Association and was a Director for the Macon County March of Dimes and Red Cross.

Michael is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lanum Clark; sons: Jeff (Jessica) Clark, Will Clark, Timothy (Cristy) Patrick; daughters: Jennifer (Bob) Tomer, Angela (John) Cleary; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; dog, Max; and many extended family and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ernestyne Clark.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to the junior golf program of the donor's choosing.

Condolences and memories of Michael may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com