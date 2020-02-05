DECATUR -- Michael Eugene McDaniel.

There will be a celebration of life held on Sunday, February the 9th at 2pm at 3264 E Greenlake Dr. in Decatur IL.

Mike was born on Oct. 25, 1958 to Francis and Jennie McDaniel.

He is survived by his father Francis, his daughters; Regina and Kimberly McDaniel and three grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his mother Jennie and his sister Marcia.

