DECATUR — Michael Everett Donovan, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Michael was born on July 27, 1950, in Decatur, IL, the son of Everett and Edith Donovan of Long Creek, IL. Michael was a member of Local 65 Plumber and Pipefitter Union of Decatur and was the Founder and Owner of Majestic Bingo Hall in Mt. Zion. Michael attended St. James and St. Patrick Catholic Churches throughout his life. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, having been asked to try out for the MLB farm team in his youth. Michael loved singing and he frequently sang with the band "Sassy" on stage at the Holiday Inn in Decatur. He also loved bowling, going to Las Vegas, and entertaining others with his wit and humor. Michael married Susan "Susie" Stogsdill on March 2, 1974 at St. James Catholic Church.
Michael is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Michael Paul; daughter, Christina "Chrissy Sue" Donovan Luedde (Shawn); grandfather of TarynAnn Nicole Donovan and Michael Seth Donovan; brother to four sisters and one brother. Michael was received in heaven by his parents.
Services to celebrate Michael's life will be a visitation on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. A memorial service will be held for Michael on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, 407 E. Eldorado St. Decatur, IL. Burial will follow in North Fork Cemetery, 5326 N Fork Rd, Decatur, IL.
Donations can be made in Michael's name to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, IL.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.