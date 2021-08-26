Michael Everett Donovan

Michael was born on July 27, 1950, in Decatur, IL, the son of Everett and Edith Donovan of Long Creek, IL. Michael was a member of Local 65 Plumber and Pipefitter Union of Decatur and was the Founder and Owner of Majestic Bingo Hall in Mt. Zion. Michael attended St. James and St. Patrick Catholic Churches throughout his life. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, having been asked to try out for the MLB farm team in his youth. Michael loved singing and he frequently sang with the band "Sassy" on stage at the Holiday Inn in Decatur. He also loved bowling, going to Las Vegas, and entertaining others with his wit and humor. Michael married Susan "Susie" Stogsdill on March 2, 1974 at St. James Catholic Church.