DECATUR — Michael F. Gremo, 77, of Decatur, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Michael was born December 10, 1945, in Chicago, IL, a son of Frank and Pauline (Siroky) Gremo. A member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish and volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, Michael worked as a computer programmer at K's Merchandise for many years. Michael married Debra Delich in 1984, and she preceded him in death in 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his children: Pat (Kim) Gremo, Chris (Jen) Gremo, Wendy (Jerry) Peper, Scott (Jessica) Gremo, Sean (Amanda) Gremo, and Matt (Deborah) Sonder; stepdaughters: Amy (Brad) Lakamp and Erika (Chad) McCready; siblings: Frank Gremo and Michele Taylor; grandchildren: Lenox, Sidney, Lindsay, Ryan, Briana, Andrew, Killian, Alexis, Jake, Carter, Chance, Julia, Logan, and Cade.

Funeral liturgy will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.