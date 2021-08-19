DECATUR — Michael Frederick Lipka was born on November 5, of 1957 in Decatur, IL to the late Alfred and Helen Lipka. Michael departed this life on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Michael's loving memories will be forever cherished by his ex-wife and friend, Jacqueline Tunson Lipka of Springfield, IL. His son, Ryan Lipka (Hannah) of Niantic, IL. Stepson, DJ Smalley (Kasey Scroggins) of Decatur, IL. Two brothers: Allan Lipka (Sara) of Lincoln, NE and James Lipka (Anna Lee) of Katy, TX. One nephew, Mark Brown (Cathy) of Moore, OK of whom he thought of as a brother. One sister, Melva "Jean" Brown (Frank) of Lawton, OK. Five grandchildren: Alex Lipka, Lennox Lipka, Isabella Lipka, Hollyn Tunson and Londynn Tunson, as well as a host of loving relatives and friends.
Graveside Service to celebrate Michael's life was held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at North Fork Cemetery, 5326 North Fork Road, Decatur, IL 62521.
