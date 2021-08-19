Michael Frederick Lipka

Michael's loving memories will be forever cherished by his ex-wife and friend, Jacqueline Tunson Lipka of Springfield, IL. His son, Ryan Lipka (Hannah) of Niantic, IL. Stepson, DJ Smalley (Kasey Scroggins) of Decatur, IL. Two brothers: Allan Lipka (Sara) of Lincoln, NE and James Lipka (Anna Lee) of Katy, TX. One nephew, Mark Brown (Cathy) of Moore, OK of whom he thought of as a brother. One sister, Melva "Jean" Brown (Frank) of Lawton, OK. Five grandchildren: Alex Lipka, Lennox Lipka, Isabella Lipka, Hollyn Tunson and Londynn Tunson, as well as a host of loving relatives and friends.