Michael Heger

BLOOMINGTON — Mike was born in Decatur, IL to Raymond and Patricia Heger. He was a 1976 graduate of SDHS. He moved to Bloomington, IL where he spent most of his adult life in the trucking industry. He was a member of the local Eagles club.
He is survived by his sons Mike (Sabrina) and Josh; grandchildren Sakura and Luke; siblings Anne (Kurt) Redborg, Hazel Heger, his twin brother Patrick (Terri) Heger, Jane (Jeff) Canham all of Decatur, IL. Several nieces and nephews He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosemary.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
