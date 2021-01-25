DECATUR — Michael J. (Mike) Carr, 86, former columnist for the Decatur Herald & Review died Friday, January 22, 2021, in The Villages, FL, of a heart attack.

Mr. Carr was the farm columnist and Farm-Business Editor at the Herald & Review from 1970 to 1991. He also wrote a farm column during an earlier stint at the paper, 1959 to 1963. He left to serve as Illinois Editor for Prairie Farmer magazine. He also served in the public relations department of The Biddle Co. in Bloomington before returning to the paper.

His farm columns were widely renowned. He interviewed presidents, was a confidant of congressmen and played a major role in the selection of at least one presidential cabinet member. John R. Block, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for President Ronald Reagan, credited Mr. Carr's support in his newspaper column with gaining him his appointment.

He was president of the Newspaper Farm Editors of America in 1976-77 and in 1983 was awarded the J.S. Russell Award, the highest honor of the NFEA. He was co-founder and second president of the Illinois Farm News Association.