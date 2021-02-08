DECATUR — Michael J. Phillips, 63, of Decatur, passed away on January 24, 2021 at his residence.

Michael was born on May 31, 1957 in Decatur, the son of James Clarence and Mary Lou Summers Phillips. Michael is survived by his son, Torrance Murphy of Decatur; brothers: Joe Phillips of Houston, TX; Steve Phillips of Decatur, IL; Stan Fonville of Decatur, IL; Larry Fonville of Decatur; Greg Smith of Springfield, IL; sisters: Rachel Fonville of Decatur, IL; Linda Fonville of Detroit, MI. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pat Fonville.

Michael was a good, kind-hearted man. He would do anything for anyone. He took pride in taking care of his family. The world has lost an honest man.

Homegoing services to celebrate Michael's life will be at 11:00 a.m. February 13, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation for Michael will be held for one hour prior to the services at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Michael will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required for those in attendance.

The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with Michael's funeral arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com