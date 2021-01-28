HAMMOND — Michael James Brown, 64, of Hammond, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood, IL. Burial will follow in the Hammond Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the funeral home.
Mike was born on May 5, 1956 in Decatur, IL. He married Linda Sue Ditzler on December 24, 1974 at the Old Stonington Church, Stonington, IL, they had recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons: Andrew James (Amber) Brown of Lake City and Jeremy Alan (Tabitha) Brown of Mattoon; grandchildren: Brianne Jones, Makayla Brown, Madison Brown, Makenzie Brown, Reginald Edmonds, Conner Edmonds and Kendal Brown.
Other survivors include his parents: James W. "Bill" (Nina) Brown of Cobden and Jack and Ruth (Kearns) Sanders of Moweaqua; brothers: Charles (Bev) Brown of Moweaqua and Robert (Lisa) Brown of Cowden; nephews: Luke (Jennifer) Brown, Rick (Alesia) Brown, Robin (Bonita) Brown, Chris and Curt Whitaker; nieces: Martha (Tom) Brogan, Lois Medrano and Heather (Nathan) Frazier.
Mike proudly served his country in the US Air Force and Illinois Army National Guard for 21 years. He served a tour in Iraq with F Company, 106th Aviation Unit working on Chinook Helicopters for 17 months with his son Jeremy and future daughter-in-law: Tabitha.
He retired as the principal mechanic from the University of Illinois Abbott Power Plant.
Mike always said his mechanical ability was God given. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix or do, including building his home and garage.
He was an avid gun enthusiast and member of the NRA. He enjoyed reloading and shooting.
Mike served on the Hammond Village Board of Trustees for several years. Mike and Linda toured 48 different states on their Goldwing motorcycle and he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
Memorials are suggested to the Village of Hammond in memory of Michael Brown.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.
