Michael James Taylor

NORMAL — Michael James Taylor, 71, of Normal, formerly of Decatur departed this life on December 26, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family in Normal, Illinois.

His memorial luncheon services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel (4191 W. US Highway 36) Walker Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. www.walkerfs.com.

