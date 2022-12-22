Aug. 17, 1978 - Dec. 14, 2022

FORSYTH — Michael John Fawcett, 44, of Forsyth, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at University of Illinois Chicago Hospital.

Michael was born August 17, 1978, in Decatur, the son of John and Sheila (Kennedy) Fawcett. Michael graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1996. He graduated from the University Of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science and a Masters Degree. Michael joined ADM in 2008. He developed many professional relationships and lasting friendships at ADM.

Michael is survived by his mother, Sheila, of Forsyth; and brother, Joseph Fawcett (Sabrina); nephews: Cameron, John; and niece, Stella all of Warrensburg. Michael also leaves behind his uncle, Dr. Kevin (Jane) Kennedy of Gig Harbor, WA; aunts: Kathy (Dr. Kenneth) Rakowski of Lake Forest, IL, Patty (Don) Rode of St. Louis, MO, Jeanine (Pat) McCoy of St. Charles, MO, Maureen (Jeff) Williams of Decatur, IL, Mary Ann Fawcett of Decatur, IL, and, Patty Fawcett of Decatur, IL. He is also survived by many beloved cousins, and his dog, Maddie.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, John Fawcett; paternal grandparents, John W. and Antoinette E. (Zilinskas) Fawcett; maternal grandparents, Joan S. Kennedy and Robert P. Kennedy.

Michael cherished his close friends. They were a tremendous support to both Michael and his family. He enjoyed playing golf and following his favorite teams: the Cubs, Bears, Bulls and the Illini. Throughout his lengthy illness, Michael was stoic, patient and maintained his sense of humor. Michael will be greatly missed for his quick wit, love of family and friends, and genuine kindness. He was a beautiful gift.

The family of Michael wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all his healthcare providers through these difficult years.

Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon - 2:00 PM Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials in Michael's name may be directed to the Northeast Community Fund.

Condolences may be left to Michael's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.