Michael Joseph Jontry

He and Carol were owners of Matthews Engraving for over 30 years providing engraving services, trophies and plaques to industrial clients worldwide. Following his time at DMH, Michael joined the Decatur Water District, and later the Illinois Dept. of Public Health where he did life and health safety inspections providing a safe environment for his community and co-workers. Michael brought this experience to professional organizations including ASHRAE and NFPA. After retiring, Michael kept busy. He loved working the land and watching the wildlife around him prosper. He loved jazz music and was a member of the Juvae Jazz Society and then Co-President with his wife Carol. He enjoyed participating in Navy reunions with his crew mates from the USS Polk County.

He truly embraced being a grandfather to kids who were blood relatives as well as those he loved like family. One would never know when a package would show up at your door with a surprise for a grandchild. He would buy and restore bicycles and riding toys to donate at local charities in addition to providing ample riding toys to his grandkids. He donated to classrooms on a regular basis to support learning in the public schools. A curious mind that only now has come to rest, Michael read voraciously and cherished thoughtful, honest discussions. His favorite times were spent around the dinner table sharing stories with friends and family. His sense of humor and storytelling were legendary, and he also wrote extensively so as to pass on his wisdom and belief that "you plan for the worst, hope for the best, deal with the reality". Michael lived a full life and leaves behind a legacy of love, joy and accomplishment.