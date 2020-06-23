DECATUR -- Michael Just Fombelle, Jr. 32, of Decatur, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020.
Michael was born March 21, 1988 in Decatur, IL to Michael Just and Julie René (Swallow) Fombelle, Sr.
He is survived by his parents, Michael Just (Gayle Perryman) Fombelle, Sr. and Julie (Tim) Poelker; his two sisters, Paige Fombelle and Caroline Fombelle; his paternal grandmother, Virginia Fombelle and his maternal grandfather, Donald Swallow; many friends and his boxer, Rayden.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Norman Just Fombelle and maternal grandmother, Virginia Swallow.
Cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church 901 N Main St, Decatur, IL 62521. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
