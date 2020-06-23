× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Michael Just Fombelle, Jr. 32, of Decatur, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020.

Michael was born March 21, 1988 in Decatur, IL to Michael Just and Julie René (Swallow) Fombelle, Sr.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Just (Gayle Perryman) Fombelle, Sr. and Julie (Tim) Poelker; his two sisters, Paige Fombelle and Caroline Fombelle; his paternal grandmother, Virginia Fombelle and his maternal grandfather, Donald Swallow; many friends and his boxer, Rayden.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Norman Just Fombelle and maternal grandmother, Virginia Swallow.

Cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church 901 N Main St, Decatur, IL 62521. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Fombelle, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.