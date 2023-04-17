Sept. 10. 1948 - April 13, 2023

LAKE CITY — Michael L. Fleener, 74, of Lake City, IL, passed away at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL, surrounded by his family.

Mike was born on September 10, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Ernest James and Irene (Turner) Fleener. He married Mickey Kay Dean on June 10, 1967, in Arthur, IL. She preceded him in death on April 25, 2017.

He was a member of the LaPlace United Methodist Church. He served his country in the United States Air Force in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Fleener worked for Tate and Lyle (formerly A.E. Staley's) for forty-five years and was also a farmer. Mike was an avid farm toy collector, loved horseshoes, enjoyed vegetable gardening, and his years wintering in Florida.

Mike is survived by one brother, Stephen and wife Donna Fleener of Hammond, IL; sister, Phyllis Shambaugh of Lovington, IL; nephew, Scott (Amy) Fleener of Sullivan, IL; nieces: Jenny (Trent) Brandenburg, Sarah (Buddy) Copeland, both of Cerro Gordo, IL; and Kendra (Aaron) Abner of Mt. Zion, IL; great-nieces and nephews: Mia, Riley, Keelie, Logan, Piper, Lane, Brynlee and Harper; and son-in-law, Al (Dawn) Pote of Normal, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Crystal "Cricket" Pote; and brother-in-law, Gary Shambaugh.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL with visitation from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at LaPlace Cemetery, LaPlace, IL.

Memorials can be made to the LaPlace United Methodist Church, PO Box 263, LaPlace, IL 61936.

