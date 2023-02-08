March 18, 1947 - Feb. 7, 2023

OREANA — Michael L. Gessaman, 75, of Oreana, passed away February 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Life Foursquare Church in Decatur. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery with military honors by the US Navy and Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials in Mike's honor may be made to Life Foursquare Church in Decatur.

Mike was born March 18, 1947, in Decatur, the son of Paul and Irene (Leibengood) Gessaman. He proudly served our country in the US Navy. Michael married Sharon Spitzer on April 20, 1968, in Decatur. He worked at Caterpillar for over 30 years, until his retirement. ,After his retirement, he worked a short time at Decatur Christian School and Northgate Pet Clinic. Mike could build or fix anything. He remodeled every home he lived in and he loved to tinker in the garage. He created a 3-wheel street trike, a dune buggy, and turned a garden tractor in to a miniature farm tractor. Mike also had a beautiful bass voice and sang in many gospel quartets including The Journeymen, The Gessaman Brothers, Fresh Anointing, and Sincerity. He attended Life Foursquare Church in Decatur and later Table Church in Argenta. Mike had the heart of a servant and was always ready and willing to help and mentor others.

Mike is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon; children: Michelle (Brian) Bayless of Argenta, Ryan Gessaman of Decatur, and Amy (Donald) Wendt of Oreana. He was Papa to his grandchildren: Taylor and Austin Hemmen, Zach Bayless, Colton and Hannah Bayless, Morgan, Aaron, Katelyn and Lauren Wendt; great-grandchildren: Daisy, Ezra and Arthur (Bear) Hemmen, Dallin Bayless, Levi Bayless and Allister Bayless (due in April); brother, David (Linda) Gessaman of Buffalo; and sister, Rosemary (Bob) Piatt of White, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Barbara, Wilma and Lila; brothers: Richard, Vern and John; and great-grandson, Oliver Bayless.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.