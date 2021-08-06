DECATUR — Michael L. Hart, Sr., 78 passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on August 4, 2021.

Funeral service will be Wednesday August 11, 12:00 PM at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois.

Visitation will be held 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Pastor David and Linda Gessman will be officiating. Memorials in Michael's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or UA Local 137 Plumbers and Steamfitters.

Michael was born on June 23, 1943 in Blue Mound Illinois, the son of William and Lois (White) Hart. He proudly served our country in the US Marines. Michael worked as a Pipe Fitter in the Local 65 Union for 41 years before retirement. In his retirement, Michael enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with his family, grandkids and great grandkids. Michael also was a member of the Body of Christ church for over 30 years.

Michael is survived by his wife, Laura; sons: Michael (Angie) Hart Jr., Anthony (Brenda) Hart; daughters: Larissa Hart and Jenna Hart; Grandchildren: Bridget (Jay) Elsesser, Colton (Lindsey) Hart, Mariah Hart, Megan Hart and Giovanni Hart; great-grandchildren: Emily Bayless, Nicholas Bayless, and Beau Hart. Siblings: Herb Hart, Patricia Hart, Robert Hart, and Debbie Hart; and his special golden retriever: Honey.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Bill, David, and Terry Hart; sisters: MaryAnn Etnier and Beverly Hart. He is also preceded in death by a grandson, A.J. Hart.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.