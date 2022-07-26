Sept. 2, 1937 - July 25, 2022

FINDLAY — Michael L. "Mike" Hartman, 84, of Findlay, IL, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL, with military rites by the Clarence Bixler American Legion Post #409 of Findlay, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association.

Mike was born on September 2, 1937, in Peoria, IL, the son of Paul P. and Virginia R. (Makepeace) Hartman. He graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1955. Mike served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. Mike married Janet L. Ripley on July 28, 1956. When Mike returned from the service, he attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated from Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL.

Mike went on to become a court reporter in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court for 36 years, until the time of his retirement in 1998. He also enjoyed working in the pit crew for the NASCAR Wood Brothers Racing team for 25 years. Mike previously served on the Findlay Village Board and as Mayor of Findlay during the 1970s. He was a member of the Clarence Bixler American Legion Post #409 in Findlay, and the Findlay Masonic Lodge.

Mike is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Susan Arthur (Larry) of Findlay, IL; and grandson, Brandon Arthur (Leah) of Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Maurice and Opal Ripley; and brother-in-law, Robert Ripley.

