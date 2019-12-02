DECATUR — Michael L. Shinneman, 59, of Decatur, passed away at 4:12 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 in his home.

He was born on July 17, 1960 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Michael is survived by his parents: Mary Jane (Davis) Woodard and Jerry A. Woodard of Morrisonville and Danny L. Christman of Tower Hill; sons: Michael L. Shinneman Jr. (Anna) of Pontoon Beach, Christopher D. Shinneman of Taylorville, and Joseph E. Shinneman of Taylorville; 6 grandchildren; brothers: Brian E. Shinneman of Taylorville, Steven R. Shinneman of Morrisonville, Daniel R. Christman (Michelle) of Sydney; sisters: Rachael Shinneman of Bloomington, Malissa Taylor (Frank) of Taylorville, Malinda DuBois (Tom) of Mustang, Oklahoma; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Shinneman previously attended Richland Community College and also earned a certificate in mechanics. He was a fan of Sci-Fi movies as well as westerns and was a history buff, especially of World War II and was an avid reader.

A memorial visitation in honor of Mike will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville. Memorials in his honor may be left to his family c/o McClure Funeral Home. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories of Michael, or condolences to his family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.

