Michael Lee Hardin

MAROA — Michael Lee Harden, 72 of Maroa, Illinois passed away 6:28 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home in Maroa, Illinois.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at the Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, Illinois with DMH Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, Illinois with arrangements.
Michael was born February 11, 1948 in Pawnee, Illinois the son of Melvin T. and Betty (Monroe) Harden. He married Cheryl Branham June 3, 1967 in Chatham, Illinois.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Harden, Maroa, Illinois, children, Troy Harden; Shelia Ryals; Bret Harden; Jennifer Meador; Monica Harmon, sister, Mildred Squires, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
