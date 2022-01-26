DECATUR — Michael Lee Larry, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 25, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born January 20, 1951 in Decatur, IL, the son of Morris and Virginia (Jinks) Larry.

Michael was a Maintenance custodian for Wal-Mart. He enjoyed playing Bingo, took pride with managing his yardwork, partaking in family poker night and was also known to be an Elvis fan.

Surviving are his children: January Larry of Decatur, IL, Brooke Rhodes (Eric) of East Peoria, IL; siblings: Morris Bill Larry (Suzie) of Belleville, IL, Joe Larry of Decatur, IL, Jim Larry of Decatur, IL, Mary Rauch (Walt) of Monticello, IL, Francis Larry (Tonya) of Warrensburg, IL, Thomas Larry (Lisa) of Decatur, IL, Chris Larry (Connie) of Mt. Carmel, IL; grandchildren: Michael Lee, Thurman Lee, Logan Rhodes, Brycen Rhodes; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Larry of Decatur, IL, and Lyn Larry of Mt Zion, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; triplet infant daughters; brothers: Nicky, and Rocky.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM, Monday, January 31, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Monday prior to services.

Memorials: Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

