DECATUR -- Michael Lee Sheumaker, age 60, died in his home in Decatur, IL on June 8, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was born March 12, 1960 at Decatur Macon County Hospital, the son of Linda Diane Long (Sheumaker) and Donald Allan Sheumaker.
With over 40 years in electronics, networking, and telecom he had worked for Illinois Bell, University of Illinois, Verizon and Ameren; he retired as a telecommunications technician. He served six years in the US Army as a Chaparral/Redeye Missile Systems Repairman. He served in Germany, Hawaii and Korea, 1st Armored Division, 25th Infantry Division.
He graduated from Argenta/Oreana High School in 1978 and graduated from University of Illinois with a BA History in 1996. He was a 34- year member of IBEW Local 51.
Thanks to Dr. Esperaz and all the outstanding staff at cancer care.
“He married the love of his life Cheryl on November 19, 2010 and felt blessed to spend 16 years together. He always said, He got a great family to go along with the deal.”
Michael is survived by wife Cheryl, Children; Phillip Becker (Brittany), Christopher Becker (Desirae); grandson: Jadeyn; stepfather Burt Robinson of Bolingbrook, Illinois; half-sister, Lisa Arizpe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many special friends and brothers from another mother.
Graveside services will be held at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown, IL on June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
