DECATUR -- Michael Lee Sheumaker, age 60, died in his home in Decatur, IL on June 8, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He was born March 12, 1960 at Decatur Macon County Hospital, the son of Linda Diane Long (Sheumaker) and Donald Allan Sheumaker.

Tanzyus-Logan is assisting with arrangements.

With over 40 years in electronics, networking, and telecom he had worked for Illinois Bell, University of Illinois, Verizon and Ameren; he retired as a telecommunications technician. He served six years in the US Army as a Chaparral/Redeye Missile Systems Repairman. He served in Germany, Hawaii and Korea, 1st Armored Division, 25th Infantry Division.

He graduated from Argenta/Oreana High School in 1978 and graduated from University of Illinois with a BA History in 1996. He was a 34- year member of IBEW Local 51.

Thanks to Dr. Esperaz and all the outstanding staff at cancer care.