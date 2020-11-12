 Skip to main content
Michael Lynn Eckart
Michael Lynn Eckart

PEORIA — Michael was born to Donald S. Eckart Sr. and Darlene J. Davis (L. Dean Davis).

Surviving are his wife, Rose; three children: Michael S. Eckart, Josh Eckart and Amelia Eckart; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Donna Harris of Warrensburg; brothers: David Eckart of Warrensburg, Mark Eckart (Marian) of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Mary A. Sheets and brother, Donald (Huck) S. Eckart, Jr. and mother-in-law, Beverly Reed.

