NOKOMIS -- Michael M. O'Malley, 71 of Nokomis passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home.

Mr. O'Malley was born October 2, 1948 at Hillsboro, the son of Marion L and Alice E. (Hines) O'Malley. He married Connie Hubbard, they divorced. He married Jan Charnisky on August 16, 2005 and she survives.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A graduate of Nokomis High School, Mike was a member of the Illinois Air National Guard and was a retired Caterpillar Electrician. He served on the Nokomis Park Board for many years and was a life time member of the St. Louis Catholic Church. He worked with the Nokomis Homecoming for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Brandy (fiance' Drew Kinkelaar) O'Malley of Witt and step-daughter Ryan Danner and wife Melissa Beavin of Louisville, Kentucky. Brothers Larry (Maggie) O'Malley of Lexington, Kentucky, Greg O'Malley, sister Debbie (Gene) Best both of Springfield, niece Megan (Erik) Dunnigan of Lexington, Kentucky and nephew Ryan (Rachel) O'Malley of Phoenix, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Nokomis. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. also at the St. Louis Catholic Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Nokomis. Memorials are designated to Nokomis Memorial Park Pool Fund or St. Louis Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael O'Malley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0