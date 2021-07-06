DECATUR - Michael "Mick" Dwayne Andreas, 72, of Decatur, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, in Springfield, IL, following a brief illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Friday, July 9, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur, with Father Michael Friedel and Father John O'Grady, celebrants. Private family burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials in Mick's honor may be made to: Northeast Community Fund or St. Mary's Hospital. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mick was born December 30, 1948, in Coral Gables, Florida, the son of Dwayne Orville and Dorothy Inez Snyder Andreas. He was the godson of Vice-President Hubert H. Humphrey. He attended The Blake School in Hopkins, MN, graduating in 1966; then Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, graduating in 1970, with a B.S. in speech communication. He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1970 and served until 1977.

Mick began his career in 1970 working for Archer Daniels Midland Company. He was sent to Brussels, Belgium from 1971 to 1973. Upon his return to the ADM headquarters, he was the Group Vice-President and Assistant to the President. Mick joined the ADM Board of Directors in 1985, when he was named Executive Vice-President until retiring in 1999. Later, in 2006, he founded Main Place Properties. Mick was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at Northwestern, the Young Presidents Organization, a Director of the Chicago Board of Trade, a Director of Toepher International (Hamburg, Germany), a Director of Alltel Telecommunication Company (Little Rock, Arkansas), the Country Club of Decatur, the Decatur Club, the Indian Creek Country Club (Miami, Florida) and the Old Baldy Club (Wyoming). He was formerly a member of South Side Country Club, the Carlton Club (London, England) and the Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, Georgia).

Mick married Shelley Davidson Susskind after college and later married the love of his life, Sally Ann Whitley in Decatur on September 26, 1981. She survives. He also leaves two sons: Eric Andreas and Benjamin (Heather) Andreas; two daughters: Regan (Brian) Deering and Melissa Andreas, all of Decatur; two sisters: Sandra Andreas McMurtrie of Bethesda, Maryland and Terry Andreas and her husband John Hewig of New York City; and 11 grandchildren.

Mick was an avid Cardinals and Bears fan. He enjoyed painting with oils, reading suspense novels, movies, golfing and fly fishing. He loved playing hockey on many different leagues growing up in Minnesota. But Mick's favorite afternoon pastime was playing gin or bridge with his friends at the Sea View in Florida.

Mick was known for his distinct voice, wonderful laugh, kindness to all, extreme generosity and sharp mind. He adored his wife, was a devoted father to his four children, while being a father figure to many nieces and nephews, doted on his grandchildren, was a terrific boss and the best friend a friend could have. He made everyone feel special when they chatted with him. Mick gathered friends from all over the world that he loved and loved him. He will truly be missed by a great many people.

