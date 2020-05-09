DECATUR -- Michael “Mike” Louis Conway, 69, of Decatur passed away at 6:13 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Michael was born March 16, 1951 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Louis Dennis Conway and June Helen (Drake) Conway. Michael married the love of his life, Pamela Jeanne (Ball) Conway on May 24, 1974. Michael worked at Caterpillar for 30 years and ran his own business, M.L. Conway Portable Welding for 40 years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He was a friend to everyone he met. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, taking golf cart rides with his dog Peggy Sue, and working on and showing off their prized 1955 Chevy Nomad.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Pamela Conway, daughter Brandy (Chris) Stivers, son David (Samantha) Smith, grandchildren Joel (Carmen), Shelby, and Kailey (Bryson), great-grandchild Sammy, sisters Susie (Gary) Wolf all of Decatur, Peggy (Mike) Macabobby of Arizona, Mary (Charles) Cook of South Carolina, Laura (Brian) Schimmel of North Carolina, brothers John Conway of Texas, Tom Conway of California, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judy, brother Pat, and brother-n-law Lowell.
The family wishes thank those at St. John's Hospital who took such great care of Mike in his last days.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
