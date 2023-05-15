MOUNT ZION — Michael "Mike" Thomas McChristy, 57, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 10:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Stonington, IL. A funeral service will begin 1:00 p.m. with Masonic Rites starting at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Scott Parks will be officiating. Interment will follow at Old Stonington Cemetery.