× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSVILLE, Tennessee — Michael N. Tolly, 58, of Brownsville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mike was born on July 3, 1962, to Bonnie and Richard Tolly in Mount Zion, Illinois. He graduated from Mt Zion High School in 1980 and went on to earn an Associate Degree from Richland Community College as a surgical tech.

Mike lived a life of service to his faith, children, and community. He was a youth leader for 14 years at the Methodist Church in Moweaqua, Illinois and went on to serve as Mayor of Moweaqua from 2008-2012. He also worked for several years as a child care counselor at Kemmerer Village in Assumption, Illinois. On July 2, 2009 he married Kimberly Eckart of Moweaqua, Illinois.