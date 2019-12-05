MATTOON — Michael P. Maretti, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 7, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home with visitation from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m, Saturday, with military rites conducted by Shelbyville American Legion Post 37, at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville. Memorials may be made to ALS Foundation, St. Louis Region, 2258 Weldon Parkway, St. Louis, MO, 63146.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Michael was born December 22, 1950, in Shelbyville, IL, son of James and Joan (Phipps) Maretti. He married Debra Phegley June 27, 1970 in Tower Hill, IL. Michael served his country with the U.S. Air Force for 4 years, then with the Illinois Air National Guard, Springfield, for 29 years. He was employed at Midstate Machinery Company for 34 years, and then for Commercial Mail for 8 years, retiring in August 2019.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Debra; son, Jason M. Maretti and wife Carrie of Pawnee, IL; daughter, Angela Crowe and husband Greg of Decatur; mother Joan Maretti of Decatur; grandchildren: Ryan Crowe, Haley Maretti, Kathryn Crowe, Sophia Crowe, and Emily Maretti; brother–in-law, Brad Phegley of Shelbyville; and sister-in-law, Barb Phegley of Shelbyville.