Michael Patrick Tokarz

DECATUR -- Tokarz, of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 72.
Loving husband of 53 years to Sharon Tokarz (nee Jones); beloved son of the late John and Margaret Tokarz; dear brother of Lorraine (Tony) Prignits, Joseph Tokarz, Edward Tokarz, and Kenneth Tokarz; beloved uncle and brother-in-law.
Preceded in death by sister, Barbara Durbin.
Michael worked for St. Luke's Hospital as a Pharmacist for 25 years. Michael was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorials may be made in Michael's name to American Cancer Society. Visit Baue.com
