Michael R. Flynn

Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Kadlec Flynn of Greenfield, IN; son Sean (and Nancy) Flynn of Brandenburg, KY; daughter Tisha (and Tom) Neeley of Decatur, IL; son Ian (and Noelle) of Indianapolis, IN; daughter Erin (and Anthony) Lewin of Aspen, CO; son Evan of Dickinson, ND; and son Colin of Greenfield, IN. He is also survived by granddaughters, Jacquelyn Flynn and Carly Birch.

Mike was born on September 29, 1946 in Decatur, IL where he grew up, attending MacArthur High School, graduating in 1964. Immediately following high school, Mike joined the United States Army and served for twenty years, retiring from the service in 1984 in the rank of Major. Highlights of his service include two tours in Vietnam, the first of which was with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the second being with the 5th Special Forces Group. Awards earned included the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Senior Parachutist Badge. Following his military career, Mike also worked for the State of Indiana in the Department of Work Force Development as well as the Personnel Department. Mike's final position was as the Director of Human Resources for Shelby County, IN.