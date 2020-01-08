Michael R. Flynn
Michael R. Flynn

DECATUR -- Michael R. Flynn, 73, passed away January 5, 2020 at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, IN after a year-long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Kadlec Flynn of Greenfield, IN; son Sean (and Nancy) Flynn of Brandenburg, KY; daughter Tisha (and Tom) Neeley of Decatur, IL; son Ian (and Noelle) of Indianapolis, IN; daughter Erin (and Anthony) Lewin of Aspen, CO; son Evan of Dickinson, ND; and son Colin of Greenfield, IN. He is also survived by granddaughters, Jacquelyn Flynn and Carly Birch.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Pinkley Flynn, and father, Richard Flynn.

Mike was born on September 29, 1946 in Decatur, IL where he grew up, attending MacArthur High School, graduating in 1964. Immediately following high school, Mike joined the United States Army and served for twenty years, retiring from the service in 1984 in the rank of Major. Highlights of his service include two tours in Vietnam, the first of which was with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the second being with the 5th Special Forces Group. Awards earned included the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Senior Parachutist Badge. Following his military career, Mike also worked for the State of Indiana in the Department of Work Force Development as well as the Personnel Department. Mike's final position was as the Director of Human Resources for Shelby County, IN.

Mike was the epitome of the strong, silent type who cared deeply for his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife and best friend. He will be fondly remembered for the unspoken love and pride that he had in his children and grandchildren, dedication to physical fitness and weightlifting, travelling and for his inability to stop changing the TV channel...much to the chagrin of his family.Services for Mike will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in his name to ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) https:/fundraise.als.net/honoringmikeflynn

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Flynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
