× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Michael Ray Gaston, 64, of Owensboro passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Born March 6, 1956 in Daviess County to the late Carson Ray Gaston and Betty Joyce Arrendell Gaston, Michael was employed and retired as a mill operator for Firestone//Bridgestone in Decatur, Illinois. He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. Michael was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and bred and raised American pit bulls.

Survivors include his three children, Caitlin Shrestha of Euless, Texas, Leah Gaston of North Richland, Texas, and Michael “Brae” Gaston of Terre Haute, Indiana; brother, Eric Gaston who currently resides in Indonesia.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Gaston’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Memories and condolences for the family of Michael may be left at www.glenncares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Gaston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.