Michael Shedden Darflinger

PHOENIX, Arizona - Michael Darflinger of Phoenix, Arizona passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021. He was born in Decatur, IL on October 25, 1976 to Joseph Darflinger and Barbara Shedden Gordon. Michael graduated from Upland High School in Upland, CA with honors and from the University of California Davis with honors. He graduated Cum Laude from Southern Illinois College of Law, was a member of Law Review, and during law school had an article published in the Law Review. He was a member of the Illinois, California, and Arizona Bar Associations. Michael was an attorney for Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Phoenix, AZ.

Surviving are his parents: Barbara Shedden Gordon and stepfather James Gordon of Sun Lakes, AZ; Joseph Darflinger and stepmother Diana Darflinger of Tarpon Springs, FL; brother Robert (Jennifer) Darflinger of Palo Alto, CA; step siblings Kelly Nicholls of Palm Harbor, FL; Kristen Nicholls of West Chicago, IL; James (Amy) Gordon of Noblesville, IN; Catherine (Geoff) Austin of Seattle, WA; and Doug (AJ) Gordon of Seattle, WA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews: Ava, Adelaide, and Atticus Darflinger; James and Andrew Gordon; Gordon and Erin Austin; and Caroline Gordon.

Michael was blessed with an incredible sense of humor and an inquisitive spirit. He loved his sweet cocker spaniel, Cosmos, nature, travel, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Although Michael chose a career in law, we often told him his true calling should have been as a stand up comic. He was full of love and laughter and was a joy to everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all. The family plans to hold a memorial service in Phoenix, AZ on October 23 to celebrate Michael's life.