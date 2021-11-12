MOWEAQUA — Michael T. "Tim" Gibson, 63, of Moweaqua, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on October 31, 2021, at 8:39 a.m., in St. Mary's Hospital.

A private graveside service was held at Graceland Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Tim was born May 27, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of Herbert E. and Jacqueline N. (Watts) Gibson. He formerly worked for Claire's Restaurant. He enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar.

Surviving are his siblings: Thomas D. Gibson (Caryn) of Decatur, and Pam S. Will (Dennis) of Griggsville, IL; and girlfriend: Margie Crotser.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy Lou.