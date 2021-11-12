MOWEAQUA — Michael T. "Tim" Gibson, 63, of Moweaqua, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on October 31, 2021, at 8:39 a.m., in St. Mary's Hospital.
A private graveside service was held at Graceland Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Tim was born May 27, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of Herbert E. and Jacqueline N. (Watts) Gibson. He formerly worked for Claire's Restaurant. He enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar.
Surviving are his siblings: Thomas D. Gibson (Caryn) of Decatur, and Pam S. Will (Dennis) of Griggsville, IL; and girlfriend: Margie Crotser.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cindy Lou.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.