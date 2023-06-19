May 23, 1980 - June 15, 2023

DECATUR — Michael Troy Littrell, 43, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 surrounded by his family and loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Michael was the son of James Littrell and Debbie (Dugger) Janes. He was a 1998 graduate of Eisenhower High School. Michael married Kristi Fogarty on July 15, 2017.

He worked for Electrical Services Co., a Division of Bodine Electric. He was also a member of the IBEW Local 146. Michael was a mentor for Homework Hangout Club, Youth Build Program.

Michael had a passion for exploring new areas, he and Kristi went on numerous trips, camping, hiking, jeeping, traveling from Jamaica to Hawaii and everywhere in between. Their favorite moments were the wrong turns and off the beaten path. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was an amazing husband, son, brother and uncle. He was so kind to all, funny with an overall great personality. A friend said he was the kind of guy that all his friends said he was "their" best friend. He was just easy to love. He will be missed so so much.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kristi Littrell; parents, James Littrell of Decatur, IL and Debbie Janes of Decatur, IL; grandpa, Ronald Dugger of Mt. Zion, IL; siblings: Michele (Kevin) Kutchma of Hudson, IL, Daniel (Krystal) Littrell of Mobile, AL, Joseph (Priscilla) Janes of Decatur, IL and Jacob (Rachel) Janes of Decatur, IL; 21 nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; and several honorary nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandma Dugger, grandpa Ray, grandma June, aunt Kim and his step-dad, Dave Janes.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.