LECANTO, Florida — Michael W. Brunn of Lecanto, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on June 7, 2021, in Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL.
Graveside services will be held on February 11, at Mount Gilead cemetery in Decatur, IL, at 11:00 a.m.
Michael was born April 10, 1963, the son of Gerald and Laura (Lunsford) Brunn. He graduated from Eisenhower high school after Lakeview closed. He then was proud to serve in the Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife Margaret. Sons: Michael D. W. Brunn of Denver, CO, and Andrew (Jessica) Perry of Oviedo,FL. Grandchildren: Kira and Declan Brunn of Denver, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Brunn.
