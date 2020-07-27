Michael W. Humes
Michael W. Humes

Michael W. Humes

DECATUR -Michael W. Humes 1976-2020

Funerals services for Michael W. Humes will be held on July 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery 201-299 14th place, Camanche, Iowa 52730.

A gofundme benefit has been set up by a college friend for Mike's children. https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-mike-humes039-kids?

