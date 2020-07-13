DECATUR - Michael Wade Humes, 43, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Iowa.
Mike leaves behind his wife Katherine (Brinkmann) o 19 years, his son John Wesley (8), daughter Julianna Grace (5); parents Dennis W. and Mary Jane Humes of Decatur, Il.
Mike was a 1994-95 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Decatur, Il. He followed in his father's footsteps to attend Rose-Hulmam Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Ind. Mike majored in Chemical Engineering, graduated in 1999. He had worked at ADM in Clinton, Iowa since graduating from Rose-Hulman.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents. In addition to his wife, children and parents, he is survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws Wayne and Suzanne Brinkmann, and his best buds Ben Hale and Jeff Roney.
A Memorial Service will be July 16, at 10:00 a.m. in Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, Iowa.
