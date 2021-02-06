DECATUR — Michael William Beckmeier, 66, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Michael was born September 10, 1954, in Decatur, to Lloyd William and Mildred Eileen (Naber) Beckmeier. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and attended Macon Resources.

He is survived by his loving mother, Mildred; his brother, Victor Beckmeier of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family would like to thank the staff at Macon Resources and St. Mary's Hospital for their compassion and care.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of Michael will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

The family of Michael Beckmeier is being served by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.