DECATUR — Michael William Beckmeier, 66, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Michael was born September 10, 1954, in Decatur, to Lloyd William and Mildred Eileen (Naber) Beckmeier. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and attended Macon Resources.
He is survived by his loving mother, Mildred; his brother, Victor Beckmeier of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family would like to thank the staff at Macon Resources and St. Mary's Hospital for their compassion and care.
Visitation services to celebrate the life of Michael will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
The family of Michael Beckmeier is being served by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.