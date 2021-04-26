MOUNT ZION - Michel Anne Propst, 56, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away after battling cancer, at 12:02 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
A funeral service for Michel will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Michel was born February 22, 1965, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Richard and M. Lougene Erwin. She was a 1983 graduate of MacArthur High School. Michel married JR Propst on August 10, 1985. She worked as a receptionist for MCK Advisors. Michel attended Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed shopping for antiques.
Surviving are her husband, JR of Mt. Zion; son, Jeffrey Propst of Mt. Zion; daughter, Shannon Propst of St. Louis, MO; father, Richard Erwin of Decatur; brothers: David Crum of Decatur, Richard Erwin, Jr. of KY and Chris Erwin (Natalie) of FL; half-brothers: Robert Baser, Jr. of Decatur and Ralph Crum III of Decatur; sisters: Debbie King (Danny) of Canton, GA, Becky Wortman (Tim) of Long Creek and Ragenia Woltz (Fred) of Harristown; half-sister, Brenda Gray of Long Creek; grand-dog, Charley and grand-cats: Lucy and Cheyenne.
Michel was preceded in death by her mother and son: Ronald Propst III.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.