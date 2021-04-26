MOUNT ZION - Michel Anne Propst, 56, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away after battling cancer, at 12:02 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A funeral service for Michel will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Michel was born February 22, 1965, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Richard and M. Lougene Erwin. She was a 1983 graduate of MacArthur High School. Michel married JR Propst on August 10, 1985. She worked as a receptionist for MCK Advisors. Michel attended Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed shopping for antiques.