MONTICELLO -- Dr. Michelle Mitchell-Foust passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, following a brief illness. She lived in Eugene, Ore., with her longtime partner, Derek Thomas Dew.
Michelle was born on March 29, 1963, in Monticello. She is the daughter of Carl Hume and Karen Mitchell, who reside in White Heath. She is survived by her sister, Dawn (James) Oltmanns of Channahon; two nieces, Nicole Adair of Ashkum and Courtney (Drew) Kokinias of Champaign; and one nephew, Mitchell Adair of Clifton and Channahon. She also has many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michelle graduated from White Heath Grade School and Monticello High School. She earned bachelor of arts degrees in English and mathematics from Eastern Illinois University. She later earned her master's degree and doctorate in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
She has taught at Irvine Valley College and Fullerton College in California and at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. More recently, she was an affiliate at Oregon State University and was employed at Central Linn High School in Halsey, Ore.
Services for Michelle will be held at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello, Illinois, on Thursday, March 12. Visitation 11 am to 1 pm with funeral to follow at 1:00 pm.. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. For an expanded obituary, please go to www.musgroves.com.
