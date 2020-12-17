Michelle R. Hanson

A sister, Mindy R. Pilger, Galesburg, a nephew (Eli) and niece (Willow), uncles and aunts: Cindy (Larry) McCollough, Hanford, California, Marlene Hanson, Roger Hanson and Janice Hanson all of Duncombe, Iowa, as well as a large blended family of step-sisters, Laura L. (Steve) Albert, Galesburg, Gail L. (Ric) Adkins, Melbourne Beach, Florida and Christina M. Frost, Galesburg, as well as aunts, and cousins, with whom she shared her life and her love; also survive.

Michelle attended Forsyth schools, graduating from Maroa-Forsyth High school, where she participated in numerous athletic and social events. She attended Southern Illinois and Millikin Universities where she pursued a teaching degree; graduating from Millikin in 2002. During the next 18 years she participated in various educational programs in central Illinois. Her greatest satisfaction and joy came from teaching students at the 4th and 5th grade levels within Decatur and Rantoul, Illinois, schools and from the many calls and visits from those students long after they had moved on from those grades. In addition to her love of family, her students, her flair for fashion and the comfort of a good book; she was an animal lover beyond compare. She will be deeply missed by all those she touched during every moment of her life.