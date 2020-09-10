× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mickey Alan "Mick" McCammack, 70, of Decatur, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital. Mick was born March 12, 1950 in Vandalia, the son of Charles and Marilyn (Sefton) McCammack. A member and elder at Heartland Community Church, Mick owned and operated Mick's Auto Sales and Mick McCammack Motors for many years, but his greatest passion was serving as the director of Decatur Cares Rescue Mission. He loved his Mopar's, his dogs, westerns, eating shows and helping people overcome. Mick married Deborah Leek on July 10, 1971 in Mt. Zion.

Mick is survived by his wife, Deb of Decatur; sons: Jeremy (Nicole) McCammack of Decatur and Jake (Kelly) McCammack of Forsyth; son-in-law Charlie (Chelsey) Morris of Forsyth; grandchildren: Madisyn McCammack, Kylie Morris, Kendryk Morris, Kinsley Morris, and Charley Mae Morris; sisters: Janet Stead and Cheryl (Dave) Griffiths of Decatur; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Angie Morris.