MAROA -- Mike Parrott, age 72, of Maroa, IL passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home on May 1, 2020.
Mike was born on October 26, 1947 in Decatur, IL to Charles and Lucille (Brown) Parrott. He graduated from Mount Zion High School in 1965.
Mike was married to his loving wife Sharon Weikle in 1967, she survives. They have been married for 53 years. They have four sons.
He is survived by son, Lee (Yoni) Parrott of Romeoville; Chris (Crystal) Parrott of Maroa; Cody (Mallory) Parrott of Maroa; Justin (Heidi) Parrott of Maroa; eight grandchildren, Kaylie (Austin), Noah, Avery, Colby, Maliyah, Makayle, Veron, and Violet; brothers Bill (Janice) Parrott of Weslaco, Texas and Chester (Pam) Parrott of Windsor, IL.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille (Brown) Parrott; father, Charles Parrott; mother-in-law, Maxine (Campbell) Weikle; father-in-law, Norman Weikle.
Mike retired from K-Mart after 35 years. He loved spending time with his family, hunting with his boys and friends, Cardinal baseball games, and yearly family trips to Disney. He recently had taken up golf and looked forward to his time on the greens. He currently was serving as Worshipful Master of Maroa Masonic Lodge #454. He lived a very simple life and loved spoiling his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Maroa Masonic Lodge #454, PO Box 145, Maroa, IL 61756.
A Celebration of Life and Masonic Services will be scheduled at a later date at Maroa Christian Church, Maroa, IL due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.