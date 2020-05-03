× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAROA -- Mike Parrott, age 72, of Maroa, IL passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home on May 1, 2020.

Mike was born on October 26, 1947 in Decatur, IL to Charles and Lucille (Brown) Parrott. He graduated from Mount Zion High School in 1965.

Mike was married to his loving wife Sharon Weikle in 1967, she survives. They have been married for 53 years. They have four sons.

He is survived by son, Lee (Yoni) Parrott of Romeoville; Chris (Crystal) Parrott of Maroa; Cody (Mallory) Parrott of Maroa; Justin (Heidi) Parrott of Maroa; eight grandchildren, Kaylie (Austin), Noah, Avery, Colby, Maliyah, Makayle, Veron, and Violet; brothers Bill (Janice) Parrott of Weslaco, Texas and Chester (Pam) Parrott of Windsor, IL.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille (Brown) Parrott; father, Charles Parrott; mother-in-law, Maxine (Campbell) Weikle; father-in-law, Norman Weikle.

Mike retired from K-Mart after 35 years. He loved spending time with his family, hunting with his boys and friends, Cardinal baseball games, and yearly family trips to Disney. He recently had taken up golf and looked forward to his time on the greens. He currently was serving as Worshipful Master of Maroa Masonic Lodge #454. He lived a very simple life and loved spoiling his grandchildren.