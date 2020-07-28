× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAROA — Mike Parrott, 72, of Maroa, IL passed away May 1, 2020.

Services 11 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Maroa Christian Church with Pastor Tom West officiating with Masonic Services following.

Visitation will be from 10 – 11 AM Saturday at the church.

See www.calvertmemorial.com for full obituary.

