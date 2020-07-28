Mike Parrott
Mike Parrott

MAROA — Mike Parrott, 72, of Maroa, IL passed away May 1, 2020.

Services 11 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Maroa Christian Church with Pastor Tom West officiating with Masonic Services following. 

Visitation will be from 10 – 11 AM Saturday at the church.

See www.calvertmemorial.com for full obituary.

