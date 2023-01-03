June 6, 1965 - Dec. 31, 2022

DECATUR — Mildred Ann "Moe" Stockwell, 57, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, holding her husband and daughter's hand.

A service to honor and celebrate Moe's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Derek and Trace Continuing Education Fund c/o Prospect Bank, Watseka, IL.

Mildred was born on June 6, 1965, in Gulf Port, MS. She was a devoted Air Force veteran and proudly served her country during Desert Storm. Moe married Kevin K. Stockwell on November 19, 2015.

Family was everything to Moe and her daughter Kimberly and her grandsons were her pride and joy, and what she considered her greatest achievements. She was a hard worker and put everyone ahead of herself. She enjoyed her coffee, sweet tea, and her bird, Buster.

Moe is survived by her husband, Kevin K. Stockwell of Decatur, IL; daughter, Kimberly LeAnn (Jeff) Redenius of Ashkum, IL; siblings: Steven Paul Gregory of Guthrie, OK, Mary Nelma (Larry) Gregorio of Guthrie, OK and John Matthew (Chong) Gregory of Copperas Cove, TX; grandsons: Derek Bryan Redenius and Trace Allen Redenius; nieces and nephews: Stephanie L. (Gary) DeWeese, Jeremiah J. (Rachel) Gregory, Jessica M. (Tyler) Barnes, Jennifer Gregory, Patrick Gregory, Emma Claire Gregory, Sarah (Brandon) Cizik, Matthew Brady and Douglas Gregory; an aunt, cousins and numerous great-nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; mothe,: Clara M. (McCubbins) Gregory and her husband; sister, Deborah Kaye Gregory.

