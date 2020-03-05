MONTICELLO -- Mildred Bernice Anderson, 96, of Monticello, passed away at 3:14 a.m., March 4, 2020 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Bernice was born on December 5, 1923 in Cisco, IL the daughter of Elbert L. and Bertha May (Cooley) Martin. She married John E. ‘Jack' Anderson on August 24, 1946 in Monticello, IL. He passed away June 23, 2009.

Bernice is survived by her son, David Anderson of Monticello; daughters, Barbara Hollis of Monticello, Diane Anderson of Park Ridge; grandchildren, John Edward Anderson (DeAnna) of Farmer City, James David Anderson of White Heath, Brian Todd Anderson (Shannon) of Ellsworth; great grandson, Jacob Anderson; and sister JoAnn Nichols of Omaha, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Richard ‘Dick' Anderson.

Bernice was a retired teacher having taught school at Weldon and Monticello schools. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening, and reading.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.

