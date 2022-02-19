TUSCOLA — Mildred C. "Millie" Borries, 86 of Tuscola, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola.
For further information please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.
