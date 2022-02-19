 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred C. 'Millie' Borries

  • 0
Mildred C. "Millie" Borries

TUSCOLA — Mildred C. "Millie" Borries, 86 of Tuscola, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola.

For further information please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News