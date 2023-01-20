Sept. 27, 1918 - Jan. 18, 2023

CERRO GORDO — Mildred Eileen Barlow, 104 of Cerro Gordo, died at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Eberhardt Village in Arthur.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, with Pastor Leland Legg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, also in the church. Burial will take place in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her honor to: Sarah Bush Hospice or Eberhardt Village Activity Fund.

Mildred was born on September 27, 1918, in rural Piatt County to Frederick and Gladys (Clow) Born. She married Dale Helm on May 2, 1937, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 1968. She later married Frederick Barlow on April 8, 1971, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2018. She was a homemaker most of her life, most recently working for Cerro Gordo State Bank. Mildred was a very active member of Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron several times, and a member of the Daughters of Rebekah.

Mildred is survived by her children: Darrell (Mary Schultz) Helm of Tuscola, Marilyn (John) Goggans of Nokomis; six grandchildren: Robert Arnold, Deborah Butterworth, Michael Helm, Stacey Stoner, Nicole Stauder, and Tanya Engelman; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Along with both husbands, Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Elaine Metzger, Max Born, Dale Born, and Duane Born.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes.