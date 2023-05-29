Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sept. 25, 1934 - May 11, 2023

DECATUR — Mildred Eileen Beckmeier, 88, passed away on May 11, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Mildred was born to Herman and Marie Naber on September 25, 1934, in Decatur, IL. She married Lloyd Beckmeier on December 12, 1953, in Decatur, IL. He passed away on November 14, 2007. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Mildred enjoyed mornings at McDonalds with a nice cup of coffee and a newspaper.

Mildred is survived by her son, Victor; and five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband; son, Michael; brother, Charles Schnepper.

A visitation will be held on June 5, 2023, from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held on June 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to Macon Resource or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Condolences and memories of Mildred may be sent to www.gracelandfairlawn.com.